Elm Bank Care Home dementia community enjoy an amazing afternoon with Devon and puppet Bella

Elm Bank Care Home residents in Kettering enjoying a wonderful afternoon with Devon and her puppet Bella

Elm Bank care home in Kettering enjoyed an amazing afternoon of music with singer Devon and her puppet Bella, who delighted the residents on the dementia community.

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents at Elm Bank, are always keen to have fun with musical entertainers in. An afternoon of pure joy was had by all on the Dementia community, as Devon with her puppet Bella sang and engaged with all. Each song got everyone testing out their singing and their feet moving to old classics and new surprises. It was just simply amazing to see how music lifted the spirits of the residents and created joy for all that allowed for all residents to reminisce on memories past.

Devon said, “It was great to come and sing for everyone, the residents really got engaged and it was just lovely to hear them sing and watch them dance. Bella, my puppet certainly worked her magic on everyone, just a fun packed afternoon. I cannot wait to come back again.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "Music is so important to many of our residents and helps are residents in many ways, it is lovely to see the residents engaged and joining in with songs and dancing, the puppet was a delight”.