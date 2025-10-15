Elm Bank Care Home celebrates World Mental Health Day with sweet companionship
The day was centred on the simple yet powerful gesture of yellow, a colour universally associated with hope, joy, and optimism.
The homes dedicated chef’s baked dozens of vibrant yellow cupcakes, which were lovingly decorated and the homes well-being champions provided many sweet treats for staff to enjoy. The cakes and sweets treat, served as a reminder of the day’s vital message: that talking about mental health is essential, and no one should be alone feel alone.
Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It was a wonderful day for both residents and staff, the yellow cupcakes and sweet treats put a smile on all. The afternoon was filled with wonderful live music from the ‘Two of Diamonds’, it was a great day for all.”
General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “Mental health is just as important as physical health for all our residents and staff, and in a care setting, fostering a culture of open support is priority.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.