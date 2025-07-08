Elm Bank care home celebrates World Chocolate Day with delicious treats

Elm Bank Care Home residents celebrated World Chocolate Day

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering recently indulged their sweet cravings in a delightful celebration of World Chocolate Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chefs at Elm Bank, meticulously crafted a magnificent chocolate cake for each community within the home. The special occasion brought smiles and joy to everyone as residents gathered together to enjoy a chocolate themed quiz. World Chocolate Day at Elm Bank was more than just an excuse to enjoy delicious cake, it was an opportunity to create a shared experience that bought residents together.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a World Chocolate Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too. We all had great fun discussing our favourite types of chocolate down the years, it’s amazing how many different chocolate bars and flavours there have been. The chocolate cakes created for all to enjoy by our talented chefs went down so well with everyone. It is lovely that we are able to celebrate all the amazing days throughout the year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.