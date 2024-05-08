Elm Bank care home celebrates the 79th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head chef Sharntelle whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, scones and cakes, for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea.

Residents reminisced about their memories of VE Day whilst listening to the wonderful live performance, and the weather was superb for the occasion.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank in Kettering said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our resident’s memories of the war and the experiences they lived through, the music was amazing, it certainly got everyone singing”.