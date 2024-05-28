Elm Bank Care Home celebrates donation from Morrison's store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Barchester Elm Bank care home, in Kettering, were thrilled to have received a lovely donation of beautiful flowers from the local Morrison’s store in Kettering in mark of the Chelsea Flower Show.

The residents and staff at Elm Bank were touched by the kindness and generosity of the local Morrison’s store in Kettering. Julia Wilson, who is the Community Champion for the Morrison’s store kindly organised the donation in mark of the Chelsea Flower Show. The wonderful blooms of flowers were distributed throughout the home to create amazing displays for all to enjoy. Residents and staff have commented on the array of blooms provided and the beautiful smell of fresh flowers is simply divine.