Elm Bank Care Home brews up success for charity with a generous coffee morning

Elm Bank Care Home Manager Larisa Bledea with staff celebrating the Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning

Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, recently had the air filled with delightful aromas of fresh coffee and homemade cakes as staff, residents and loved ones came together to participate in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The event, a nationwide fundraiser that is organised by MacMillan Cancer Support, proved to be a heart-warming success for Elm Bank Care Home, transforming their main reception in to a bustling hub of community spirit and delicious treats. Reception was laden with an impressive array of home bakes offered to all that came to the home, with a small donation in exchange for a sweet treat it was a wonderful day.

General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “It was truly a lovely day, the effort everyone put in was just tremendous. It was wonderful to know that we had a good time while also doing something important for people who need it. Our annual Coffee Morning is always a highlight, but this year felt particularly special. It’s more about bringing people together and showing that our community really cares, we are incredibly proud of making it such a generous occasion. We know that the funds raised will go directly towards helping the charity provide vital physical, financial, and emotional support to people living with cancer.”

