Ellesmere Lodge in Brackley plays part in new £400,000 charity partnership

Colleagues and apartment owners at Ellesmere Lodge in Brackley have welcomed a major new charity partnership between Churchill Living and Hourglass (Safer Ageing), the UK’s only charity dedicated to tackling abuse and exploitation of older people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues and apartment owners at Ellesmere Lodge in Brackley have welcomed a major new charity partnership between Churchill Living and Hourglass (Safer Ageing), the UK’s only charity dedicated to tackling abuse and exploitation of older people.

Churchill’s own Churchill Foundation has pledged to donate £400,000 over the next three years to reinforce Hourglass’ vital services, including its 24/7 helpline and frontline support teams. The funding will help expand life-changing support for older victim-survivors, their families, and care professionals across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a leading provider of housing for the over-60s, Churchill understands the challenges older generations face and is committed to ensuring their safety and wellbeing. The Churchill Foundation’s mission to promote health, dignity, and security for older people aligns perfectly with Hourglass’ dedication to ending elder abuse.

Churchill Foundation Director Emma McCarthy at launch of new charity partnership with Hourglass Safer Ageing

Churchill’s Chairman & CEO Spencer J McCarthy welcomed the initiative, saying: “Older people are a valued and vital part of our communities, yet too often, they are left unheard and unprotected. At Churchill, we are committed to making a real difference, and this partnership with Hourglass allows us to support over 60s in Brackley and across the country who are suffering in silence.”

Every year, one in six people over 60 experience financial, physical, psychological, sexual abuse, or neglect – affecting 2.6 million people nationwide. This new partnership aims to:

· Strengthen Hourglass’ 24/7 Helpline

· Maintain and expand frontline service staff across England

· Raise awareness of elder abuse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourglass CEO Richard Robinson added: “Our vision is a safer ageing society where older people are free from abuse and neglect. This partnership with Churchill Foundation is a game-changer, enabling us to expand our essential services and raise awareness of the urgent need to protect older people across the country.”

For more information on Churchill Living and the new apartments available at Ellesmere Lodge, please call 01157 181573 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.

For further information on Hourglass, please visit www.wearehourglass.org.