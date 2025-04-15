Elgar Centre Café rises to the challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Denise Bull, the friendly face behind The Elgar Centre Café, is stepping up to raise vital funds for The Lewis Foundation as part of the Franklins £50 Challenge. Combining creativity and community spirit, Denise has launched an exciting range of fundraising activities to support adults undergoing cancer treatment.

From luxury prize hampers to hands-on terrarium workshops, Denise is rallying local support for the Northampton-based charity in a number of different ways. For just £1 a go, visitors to the café have the chance to win a luxury hamper packed with goodies and there’s a fun scratch card game too, where one lucky winner will take home an adorable Easter Bunny Gonk. A £40 Farmhouse Inns voucher is also up for grabs in a raffle, with tickets on sale throughout the month of April.

Denise is also giving up her time to host a series of Terrarium creation workshops, where customers will have the chance to get creative with nature and design a beautiful mini garden to take home. With a quiz night planned for May 16th at St Crispin Social Club as well, Denise is hoping to raise lots of much-needed money for The Lewis Foundation, which delivers over 2,000 gift bags every month to 17 hospitals across the region, including Northampton General and Kettering General Hospitals

Denise’s efforts form part of the Franklins £50 Challenge, where businesses and individuals are given £50 and tasked with using their entrepreneurial skills to raise as much money as possible.

Denise is arranging terrarium workshops as part of the fundraising challenge.

Denise said: “I know first-hand what a difference The Lewis Foundation makes, not only to the lives of cancer patients but by supporting patients’ families too. I’m really excited to be taking part in the Franklins Challenge and hopefully I’ve created a mix of fun and inclusive activities to encourage as many people as possible to get involved while raising money for this incredible cause. We have a terrific community here in Northampton and I can’t wait to see how much money we can raise together.”

The Elgar Centre café serves a wide selection of fresh cakes, sandwiches and toasties, including gluten free options, alongside a variety of hot and cold drinks. All profits from every customer purchase go to The Lewis Foundation, helping to fund its mission to deliver free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospital. The café is located in the Elgar Centre, High Street, Upton, Northampton, NN5 4EN.

For more information on the work of The Lewis Foundation, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/