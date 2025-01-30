Eight Northamptonshire pubs challenge punters to beat the clock to win £5k and take on Cool Hand Luke

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marston’s has launched the Cool Hand Cup in over 700 pubs across the UK, including 128 in the East Midlands. One punter will win £5,000 and the chance to play against current Darts World No. 1, Luke Humphries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marston’s has teamed up with Darts World No. 1 ‘Cool Hand Luke’ Humphries, to set a nationwide challenge for punters that think they have what it takes to step away from their local dart board, and take on a pro.

Amateur players across the nation will have the opportunity to dart to their local and take part in a timed ‘around the clock’ challenge, to be in with the chance of winning £5,000 and a place at the Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cool Hand Cup will take place in over 700 pubs across the UK, including 128 in the East Midlands, starting with launch parties to rival the atmosphere at Ally Pally, taking place from Monday 3rd – Thursday 6th February. The last chance to get on the leaderboard will be at Final Throw events on Thursday 13th March.

Marston’s challenges punters to beat the clock to win £5k and take on Cool Hand Luke

Guests are invited to step up to the oche and go around the clock, from one to 20, finishing on the bullseye. The challenge can be attempted by players as many times as they like throughout the competition period. Times must be submitted via a dedicated tournament microsite, where local, regional, and national leaderboards will reveal the best of the best.

The current Darts World No. 1, 2024 World Matchplay Champion and the reigning Players Championship Final Champion, Luke Humphries, will be the first to take on the challenge, setting the time for guests to try and beat. Luke is also a former Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Champion and holds 18 senior PDC titles.

The top 2 players from each regional leader board will be whisked away by Marston’s to compete in a Grand Final, with all food, travel and accommodation expenses covered for them and one guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4 players with the fastest times will automatically proceed to the quarter finals, with the remaining 8 competing to continue their journey at the Grand Final. A series of play-offs will determine who will take home the cup and play Luke Humphries in the last match of the night.

Marston’s challenges punters to beat the clock to win £5k and take on Cool Hand Luke

The winner will take home £5,000 in cash, £180 Marston’s Love My Local gift card, a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts and of course, the Cool Hand Cup trophy.

None of the finalists will go home empty-handed, as 2nd place will receive a £150 Marston’s gift card, 3rd place will receive a £100 Marston’s gift card and all finalists will also receive a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts.

Neil Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Marston’s, said: “We’ve seen the popularity of darts skyrocket in the last year, with new and exciting breakthrough players and the return of Bullseye. Dart boards are at the heart of so many of our pubs across the UK and we’re so excited to team up with Luke Humphries to give our guests an even bigger reason to visit and try their hand at winning a truly money-can’t-buy prize. Let the games begin!”

For more information or to submit scores, visit: https://dartscoolhandcup.co.uk/

To find the nearest participating pub, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/cool-hand-cup/