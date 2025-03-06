Efforts to reduce the impact of climate change progress

Plans to tackle climate change locally progress as West Northamptonshire Council’s Climate Change Strategy is set to be published.

The strategy, which was approved at the Council’s Cabinet on 4 March, has been shaped with the help of local residents, businesses and key stakeholders. It outlines the Council’s approach to reducing locally produced greenhouse gases, improving air quality and placing people at the heart of the response.

As well as aiming to achieve net zero across the area by 2045, key challenges that are addressed within the strategy include energy, waste, buildings, transport, nature and the economy. With the help of partners and the community the Council is aiming to:

Improve air quality across the area

Improve the energy efficiency of homes

Support the development of accessible and affordable public transport

Develop active travel routes

Support decarbonisation of businesses to reduce emissions

Encourage the development of high-quality sustainable employment

Increase accessibility and use of parks and green spaces

Ensure access to the benefits of action on climate change

Raise awareness and engage local residents and businesses on the climate emergency

Support local food production.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste, said: “Reducing the impact of the climate emergency is a key priority for the Council and everyone has a role to play. This strategy is a significant step forward for West Northamptonshire and we need the support of residents and businesses to achieve our goal of becoming net zero by 2045.

“We’ve outlined our plans to help address the challenges we face and I’d like to thank everyone who fed back within the consultation and pre-engagement exercise at the end of last year to help us shape this vital document.”

The strategy will be published on the Council’s website shortly.

To accompany the strategy an action plan will be created to outline the next steps and progress.