Education, education, education! Teachers to reap the benefits of new partnership

University of Northampton and East Midlands Academy Trust are looking ahead to closer working to develop teachers and boost knowledge and research exchange.

Giving children and young people the best quality learning takes an extra step forward with a new commitment from leading education teams.

A Memorandum of Understanding between University of Northampton (UON) and East Midlands Academy Trust (EMAT) will create professional development opportunities for teachers to enhance their knowledge and skills.

EMAT is a partnership of schools first established in 2012 and now with almost 5,000 pupils and over 600 staff with schools across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

The UON and EMAT teams meet to discuss the MoU.

This arrangement means closer collaboration between the two organisations that will also lead to more sharing of best practice and the development of new research to better understand and promote teaching methods and outcomes.

At an official launch meeting between stakeholders last week, the discussion focused on how to embed the partnership to address mutual priorities between the University and EMAT.

The partners also discussed the undergraduate and postgraduate courses and Continuous Professional Development opportunities offered by the University that will support education staff and the students they teach.

Dr Helen Caldwell, Associate Professor in Education at University of Northampton, says: “We are thrilled to announce the start of a new journey between UON and East Midlands Academy Trust.

“The Memorandum of Understanding means closer working as we share ideas, insights, knowledge and a shared passion for developing teachers to ensure the best education for children and young people across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.”

Paul Wheeler, Deputy Chief Executive at EMAT said: “This partnership between the University and our academy trust is a unique and exciting initiative that will bring wide-ranging benefits to our own staff and pupils, but also to the wider education sector through research and development.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the University of Northampton and look forward to seeing the impact of the partnership both within the EMAT community and beyond.”

Find out more about EMAT: https://emat.uk/

Find out more about CPD at UON: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/study/courses-by-subject/continuing-professional-development-cpd/