ECKA Kingsthorpe Taking The World by Storm!
On 7th July ECKA Kingsthorpe took a small team to the Peterborough Championship Series bringing home a total of 7 medals with all fighters showing amazing determination and improvements at a competition open to all martial artists that has been running for over 20 years. Some had not competed in sometime but blew off the cobwebs in style.
Toby Cardall (10) - runner up, Dylan Anderson (13) - gold and runner up, Evie Brittain (16) - silver and bronze, Jack Kirchin (13) - gold and bronze, Kacie Thompson (17) - gold and silver. Evie, Jack and Kacie are all up for Grand champion of the series in November.
Following this sucess we also competed at the ECKA Cup on 20th July, bringing home a further 6 medals. This is a competition for ECKA students from all over England. All fighters showed talent and supported their team to victory.
Toby Cardall - gold, Evie Brittain - gold, Jasmine Rainbird (18) - gold, Jack Kirchin - gold and bronze and Sam Kirchin - bronze
Last weekend Jasmine Rainbird was selected to take part in the Midlands Points Fighting Champion fight night in Birmingham. This was a night of high octane competition with fighters from all over the UK, supported by her team, Jasmine achieved bronze with an amazing show of determination and talent.
Jasmine Rainbird, Evie Brittain and Kacie Thompson have all been selected by WKU England to represent thier country in the WKU World Championships in Rhodes, Greece in October. This is a second year for Evie and Jasmine. Last year they competed at the World Championships in Calgary, Canada with Evie bringing home gold and silver and Jasmine bringing home gold, silver and bronze.
If you would like further information about classes or would like to help sponsor our fighters, please contact us through Facebook at Kingsthorpe ECKA Kingsthorpre.
