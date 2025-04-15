Easter road trip? InstaVolt’s new Winchester Superhub is the must-stop spot for EV drivers heading south

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EV drivers heading south this Easter can now recharge in comfort at InstaVolt’s newest and most family-friendly charging hub – complete with coffee, countryside views, and space for the kids (and dogs!) to enjoy the break from the drive.

If you’re heading to the South Coast this Easter, InstaVolt’s Winchester Superhub is the perfect spot to stop. Located just off the A34 and only minutes from the M3, the state-of-the-art site is perfectly placed for anyone making their way to the New Forest, Jurassic Coast or beyond.

As well as being InstaVolt’s largest EV charging hub to date, featuring 44 ultra-rapid chargers capable of delivering up to 160kW, the Superhub is also its most family-friendly site to date.

There’s a children’s play park to let little ones burn off some energy, a dedicated dog walking area for four-legged travellers, and InstaVolt’s first ever on-site Starbucks – so you can grab an Easter treat or a barista-made coffee while your car charges.

Powered by on-site solar panels, battery storage, and 100% renewable grid energy.

With accessible toilets and changing rooms open 24/7, it’s a perfect pit stop – day or night. And if you’re planning to beat the traffic by setting off early or travelling after the Easter rush, there’s even a cracking off-peak rate of just 50p per kWh between 7pm and 7am.

A recent Censuswide survey, commissioned by InstaVolt, of 1,000 nationwide EV drivers found that 83% plan their charging stops on longer journeys – making the Superhub a natural choice.

Meanwhile, 89% said they look for food, toilets and play areas when picking a stop – all of which Winchester delivers in one scenic location, which 78% of drivers said makes them more likely to stop.

Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “For anyone driving their EV to the South Coast this Easter, Winchester is a real game-changer.

The site features 44 ultra-rapid EV chargers, a café, children’s play park, dog walking area, and 24/7 toilet facilities.

“Gone are the days of driving miles out of your way to find a charging site or stopping somewhere with nothing for the kids to do.

“This is a destination designed for real people on real journeys – with great coffee, accessible facilities, space for the kids and even a spot for the dog to stretch their legs. It’s the service station of the future, and we’re proud to be innovative in this sector.”

Behind the scenes, the hub is just as impressive. With 870 solar panels, on-site battery storage, and renewable energy from Octopus Energy, ensuring constant green energy is supplied to the chargers.