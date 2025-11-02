Earls Barton Co-op re-opens following major programme of improvements

Earls Barton Co-op welcomes members and customers back into their Co-op as it re-launches following a seven-week programme of works and improvements to ‘transform’ the store, which will include a new focus on showcasing sustainability to members and customers.

The store has re-opened to serve the community and, as part of the major refurbishment, Earls Barton’s Co-op will also become the second of the convenience retailer’s new ‘sustainability showcase’ stores.

Over the coming week, signage inside will be introduced to communicate how Co-op has implemented sustainable practices into its stores - communicating positive initiatives, that often go unnoticed behind the scenes to shoppers, from motion activated fridge lights and support for local biodiversity to live energy consumption data displayed on digital screens. Plus, solar panels are soon to be installed on the roof.

A new garden area has been created outside with seating for the community and habitats for birds, bats, bees and bugs. Additionally, this store will be utilised as a ‘test, learn and adopt’ environment allowing the Co-op to trial new sustainability technologies and processes, and then carry successful measures into future new stores and refits across its estate at scale.

Located on High Street, Earls Barton, the store supports 20 local jobs, and is enjoying welcoming shoppers back into their Co-op where they can see a transformed new look and feel including new refrigeration which not only cuts Co-op's carbon footprint, but also enhances its range of fresh, frozen and chilled products.

An enhanced in-store bakery range, new Costa Coffee Express machine and hot food joins an increased range of fresh and healthy produce, food-to-go, Fairtrade products, award-winning beers and wines and, everyday essentials. The store also includes a range of added services including convenient parcel collections via DPD, Amazon plus, a new InPost Locker; Rug Doctor; Photo Booth and, an ATM providing access to cash in the community. Electric vehicle charging is also soon to be added to the customer car park.

The online home delivery of groceries is available through Just Eat, Deliveroo and Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk - with Uber Eats coming soon - orders are picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

Member price savings create additional value for Co-op members, with personalised offers for members and lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Kieran Pollard, Co-op's Earls Barton Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response. The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in Earls Barton, and it’s very exciting that our store has been chosen as a location for Co-op's new sustainable showcase store concept.

"The store has really been transformed, it looks fantastic with a fresh new look, feel and layout. We are proud to be part of the local community, and really enjoying welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op. With a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone, we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Earls Barton.”

Soft plastic recycling is also available in the store, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.

Committed to backing British agriculture, all of Co-op’s own meat, poultry and dairy is 100% British – including in its pies, ready meals and sandwiches.

Fairtrade products including tea, coffee, chocolate and bananas are available across the store supporting farmers, workers and their communities around the world who grow and produce products and ingredients for Co-op.

Co-op also donates 3p per litre for sales of Co-op branded still, sparkling and flavoured water to water projects across the globe, helping to change millions of lives through clean water, hygiene, and sanitation projects in partnership with The One Foundation.