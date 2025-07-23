Dutch Thank you liberators medal for the recognition of service in Holland awarded to care home resident

Today Burlington court care home had the honour of welcoming some important guests.

Lieutenant Colonel Sander van Hees, the air and space Attache at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in London and Ms Emma van Schaik, Defence trainee. They came to award Les the Dutch Thank you liberators medal for the recognition of his service in Holland. It was a lovely ceremony which we heard about Les's time during the war and the places he travelled It was a beautiful day to see Les surrounded by his friends and family

Arthur “Les” Hammond moved into Saxon Suite at Burlington court care home last October, and celebrated his 100th Birthday in November.

Arthur who prefers to be called Les visited Holland for liberation day in May with his son Geoff.

Burlington management staff - Home manager Adam Turvey, Deputy Manager JR, Saxon suite manager Keeley Slinn, Windsor Suite manager Charlie Ashton and Les Hammond

Geoff has since been in talks with the Embassy to make the arrangements for today's ceremony.

Les served in the Army in WW11, serving in Normandy and The Netherlands amongst other places.

He was awarded the Legion d’honneur by the French Government a few years ago in recognition of his service in Normandy.

Similarly the Dutch people wanted to demonstrate their gratitude to the servicemen who helped liberate their country over 80 years ago.

Lieutenant Colonel Sander van Hees, Les Hammond and his son's Geoff, Tim and Paul

We was delighted to welcome Lieutenant Colonel Sander van Hees, the Air and Space Attache at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in London and Ms Emma van Schaik , Defence Trainee.

Lieutenant Colonel Sander van Hees gae a wonderful speech about Les's time during the war and all the places he had visited.

After there was food and drink and Les and the Lieutenant spent a lot of time talking together.