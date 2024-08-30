Duston boy donates 19 inches of hair to charity
Xander Cockcroft, aged 10, had his hair cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children and young people who've lost their hair due to cancer treatment.
Having first donated 7 inches of his hair aged 7 in 2021, Xander decided to grow his hair again, this time managing to donate 19 inches to the charity, to be used in a real hair wig.
He has also, thanks to friends and family, raised almost £500 for the charity - it costs the Little Princess Trust around £700 to make just one wig, and this money will go towards the manufacture of the wigs and also research into childhood cancer.
You can donate to the fundraiser via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/b3gqNSoq4B5uS7MH/
And find out more about the Little Princess Trust: https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/
