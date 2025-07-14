Duke of Edinburgh’s Award praises volunteering effort of young people at St Andrew’s Healthcare

Young people with complex mental health conditions have been praised by The Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award for the impact they have made volunteering locally.

In May, the DofE announced that a record-breaking 342,000 young people had started a DofE programme in 2024-25 – the highest since the charity was founded almost 70 years ago.

The young people at St Andrew’s Healthcare attend the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) College, and collectively they have contributed 90 hours of volunteering during that period.

The CAMHS College provides education to the young people who are being treated at St Andrew’s Healthcare, the UK’s largest mental health charity that looks after people with complex needs.

Ian Bradley (pictured) oversees all the volunteering done by the CAMHS College students

Ian Bradley, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Manager at St Andrew’s Healthcare’s College, said: “Many of our young people are dealing with complex trauma, self-harm, combined with other conditions such as ADHD, so being able to volunteer and support their local community is a huge achievement for them.

“In the last year our young people have volunteered at our local coffee shop, participated in a variety of fundraising activities and raised awareness on community issues, helping them to support their local communities and to learn new skills for their future.

“We’ve seen many of them build confidence and develop team-working skills, all of which will help them on their recovery journey. We’ve found the volunteering commitment has given our young people purpose and validation.”

Ian was recently chosen from thousands of nominees and was named a silver winner at the Pearson National Teaching Awards, within the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and Inclusive Practice category for his DofE work.

One young person who is 17 and is doing their Silver DofE at St Andrew’s Healthcare’s College, said: “I have been raising awareness for animal rights and the environment which has helped me to increase my confidence and insight into areas that I didn’t know before. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has helped me to commit and focus and has also helped me to get to know new people and have new experiences.”

Ruth Marvel OBE, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see the impact that young people at St Andrew’s College have made through their DofE volunteering. Volunteering is a great way for young people to build confidence, develop work-related skills and use their passions and talents to benefit others.

“It changes lives and communities for the better – that's why it’s an integral part of the DofE programme. We’re so proud of all the young people at St Andrew’s College who have dedicated their time and energy to helping others in their communities.”