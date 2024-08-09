Drop-in sessions to help shape local transport across our area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new plan is being developed that outlines what local transport will look like in West Northants over the next 20 years.

The Local Transport Plan details a range of proposals, with the aim that by 2045 the Council will have worked with communities and partners to:

Make public transport more attractive and accessible

Make active travel such as walking or wheeling a first choice for short trips

Reduce dependency on private cars

Make our transport system safer, cleaner, and more inclusive

Improve transport infrastructure and transport services to make them more resilient

Achieve net zero.

Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to help shape the plan and join one of the upcoming in person or online sessions.

A series of drop-in events are being held across the area and online on the following dates:

Tuesday 13 August, 9am to midday at Daventry Market Square, High Street

Friday 16 August, 9am to midday at Brackley Market, The Piazza

Wednesday 21 August, 10am to 11.30am, online

Thursday 22 August, 9am to noon at The Grosvenor Centre, Northampton

Monday 23 September, 10am to 11.30am online

Friday 11 October, 9am to midday at Towcester Farmers Market, Richmond Road

For joining instructions to the online sessions, please email [email protected].

The consultation closes on Thursday, 17 October and people can have their say by visiting our consultation hub.