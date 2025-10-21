Driving into new Strictly challenge

Silverstone Leasing’s accountant is swapping spreadsheets for stilettos as she takes on local dance challenge Strictly Northampton 2025.

Sophie Norville has begun intensive training for the ballroom contest and is following in the footsteps of family members who have also previously taken part in the competition.

Sophie, who was encouraged to take part by husband and Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville, said: “My sister in laws have both done Strictly Northampton. One did it eight or nine years ago and still does it now – she competes across the country.

“Usually, I’m the one on the sidelines cheering everyone else on but this year I’m throwing myself into everything!”

Sophie Norville in the training roomplaceholder image
Sophie Norville in the training room

Intensive four-hour weekly training sessions will prep Sophie for the performance of one classic ballroom dance and one Latin number during the show, being held at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Friday 28th November.

Now in its 14th year, the competition sees local contestants paired up with students from Step by Step Dance School, who organise the event, to raise cash for Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity and the dance school itself.

Sophie, who studied Performing Arts at Northumbria University, said: “We’ve supported Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity for years now it’s a fantastic charity that touches so many hearts. Half of the money goes to them and half to Step By Step. I think it’s nice that they’re doing legacy fundraising for their own dancers.

“I’m so excited for the event. I grew up watching Baz Lurhmann’s Strictly Ballroom and everyone’s favourite Strictly Come Dancing on TV. In my teenage years I did ballet, tap, modern, and street dance but nothing in the line of ballroom dancing. I’m a bit nervous about the classic dances but I’m looking forward to the Latin.”

Scott said: “I’m so pleased that I finally managed to convince Sophie to enter Strictly Northampton. I know that she’s going to be a fantastic contestant as she always gives her all to everything she does. Both our own family and the whole Silverstone Leasing family can’t wait to cheer her on!”

To book your tickets for Strictly Northampton 2025 visit https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/strictly-northampton/

