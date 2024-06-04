Dreamcoat Stars – A Musical Christmas at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dreamcoat Stars - A Musical Christmas Thursday 14 November 2024 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm

Christmas carols, festive favourites and a sprinkling of musical hits showcased by the stars of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in this seasonal family concert.

The Dreamcoat Stars return to light up your Christmas! Experience the UK's biggest night of musical smash-hits and festive classics, in this star-studded concert. Feel the spine-tingling vocal power of four incredible singers from the global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat coming together for an unforgettable evening of musical theatre and jingle-bell magic.

These ultimate showmen are guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit, with phenomenal vocal arrangements, mesmerising four-part harmonies, and slick choreography.

Come on a sleigh-ride through a hand-picked selection of everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway classics, Les Misérables, The Sound of Music, Dirty Dancing, West Side Story. As well as beloved yuletide songs and carols with dazzling West End flare, Silent Night, White Christmas, O’ Holy Night, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, and many more.

This is a show that will raise your spirits in a night of musical merriment and festive celebration you’ll never forget.

Ho Ho Ho and Go Go Go get your tickets now! www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm ddd