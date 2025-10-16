Dozens of local charities to be celebrated at Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Awards event

Next month, Northamptonshire Community Foundation will celebrate more than 30 charities, community organisations, volunteer-led groups and individuals from across the county at their Annual Awards evening, due to take place at the Royal Theatre.

Each year, the Foundation hosts their Annual Awards to recognise the vital work carried out by the local organisations they fund. In 2025, the award categories for these groups include: Building Better Communities, Celebrating Culture and Heritage, Excellence in Education, Happy and Healthy Communities, Tackling Inequalities, and the Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Award.

Awards for individuals who have made real, positive changes within their communities will also be presented. These include The Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering and the David Laing CBE Young People Poetry Award.

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Our Annual Awards event is always such a joyful occasion, it’s a keynote event in our calendar and an opportunity for us to celebrate the vital and tireless work that local volunteers and charities do year-round for communities across Northamptonshire.

“We are so looking forward to recognising our award finalists and winners alongside our generous donors, sponsors, partners and friends. It is always an incredibly humbling and uplifting experience.”

For the third year running, local business Scott Bader Commonwealth are the Headline Sponsors for Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Awards. Their team said: “Scott Bader Commonwealth sponsor these awards as we believe in making a positive difference in the local communities in which we operate.

“These awards shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes who go above and beyond on a daily basis to improve the lives of people living in Northamptonshire and we are proud to support this event to recognise their achievements.”

The finalists for Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Awards in 2025 are:

Building Better Communities Award

Harborough District Children & Young People's Charity

Northampton Irish Support Group

Rockin' Roadrunner

Volunteer Action Oundle

Celebrating Culture and Heritage Award

Lumina Arts Alliance

NN Contemporary Arts

Northampton Film Festival

People's Theatre Collective

United African Association

Excellence in Education Award

Delapré Abbey Conservation Trust

Linwood Community Co-Op

North Northants Sports and Welfare Club

Northampton Musical Theatre Company

Happy and Healthy Communities Award

Adrenaline Alley

Headway East Northants

Pink House Arts CIC

The Never Alone Project

Tackling Inequalities Award

Higham Ferrers Gateway Club

Pearls of Peace

Pravasi Mandal (Asian Elders Group)

Shine! Arts & Wellbeing

Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Award

Deep Roots Tall Trees

Home-Start Daventry

North Northants Sports and Welfare Club

South Northants Youth Engagement

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s largest independent grant-making charity, having awarded more than £24 million in grants since being established in 2001.

Next year, the Foundation will mark 25 years of working to improve the lives of the county’s most vulnerable residents. For more information, visit https://www.ncf.uk.com/