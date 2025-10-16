Dozens of local charities to be celebrated at Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Awards event
Each year, the Foundation hosts their Annual Awards to recognise the vital work carried out by the local organisations they fund. In 2025, the award categories for these groups include: Building Better Communities, Celebrating Culture and Heritage, Excellence in Education, Happy and Healthy Communities, Tackling Inequalities, and the Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Award.
Awards for individuals who have made real, positive changes within their communities will also be presented. These include The Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering and the David Laing CBE Young People Poetry Award.
Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Our Annual Awards event is always such a joyful occasion, it’s a keynote event in our calendar and an opportunity for us to celebrate the vital and tireless work that local volunteers and charities do year-round for communities across Northamptonshire.
“We are so looking forward to recognising our award finalists and winners alongside our generous donors, sponsors, partners and friends. It is always an incredibly humbling and uplifting experience.”
For the third year running, local business Scott Bader Commonwealth are the Headline Sponsors for Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Awards. Their team said: “Scott Bader Commonwealth sponsor these awards as we believe in making a positive difference in the local communities in which we operate.
“These awards shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes who go above and beyond on a daily basis to improve the lives of people living in Northamptonshire and we are proud to support this event to recognise their achievements.”
The finalists for Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Awards in 2025 are:
Building Better Communities Award
- Harborough District Children & Young People's Charity
- Northampton Irish Support Group
- Rockin' Roadrunner
- Volunteer Action Oundle
Celebrating Culture and Heritage Award
- Lumina Arts Alliance
- NN Contemporary Arts
- Northampton Film Festival
- People's Theatre Collective
- United African Association
Excellence in Education Award
- Delapré Abbey Conservation Trust
- Linwood Community Co-Op
- North Northants Sports and Welfare Club
- Northampton Musical Theatre Company
Happy and Healthy Communities Award
- Adrenaline Alley
- Headway East Northants
- Pink House Arts CIC
- The Never Alone Project
Tackling Inequalities Award
- Higham Ferrers Gateway Club
- Pearls of Peace
- Pravasi Mandal (Asian Elders Group)
- Shine! Arts & Wellbeing
Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Award
- Deep Roots Tall Trees
- Home-Start Daventry
- North Northants Sports and Welfare Club
- South Northants Youth Engagement
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s largest independent grant-making charity, having awarded more than £24 million in grants since being established in 2001.
Next year, the Foundation will mark 25 years of working to improve the lives of the county’s most vulnerable residents. For more information, visit https://www.ncf.uk.com/