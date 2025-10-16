Don't let energy bills spiral this winter – Northamptonshire charity urges residents to seek help sooner

Sarah Hayle and the team at Community Law Service

As winter approaches and temperatures drop, Community Law Service is calling on Northamptonshire residents to seek energy and fuel poverty advice early – before cold homes impact their health and bills spiral out of control.

The call comes as national charity Advice UK launches its #AdviceSaves campaign next week, shining a spotlight on the life-changing work of independent advice organisations across the UK, Community Law Service being one of those.

Following the launch of its #SortItSooner campaign last month, which encourages people to seek help at the first sign of difficulty rather than waiting until problems escalate, Community Law Service is now focusing attention on energy and fuel poverty as winter approaches.

The charity's message is clear: don't wait until you're in crisis. With winter energy costs looming and colder weather on the horizon, now is the time to check your tariff, access support, and ensure your home is as energy efficient as possible. The earlier people reach out for help, the more options are available and the better the outcomes.

The charity's CEO Sarah Hayle said: "Last year, our energy advice projects supported 1,477 households across Northamptonshire and we issued over £34,000 in fuel vouchers. But many of these families came to us far too late – when they were already in significant debt, were disconnected from gas or electric or their health had been affected.

We know that cold homes have a serious impact on health and wellbeing, particularly for older people, young children, and those with health conditions. Cold also affects productivity – people can't work effectively if they're struggling to stay warm or stressed about mounting energy bills.

Our #SortItSooner campaign is about encouraging people to reach out as soon as they notice problems affording their energy costs or they're struggling to keep warm. The earlier we can help, the better the outcomes."

Community Law Service's free Energy and Fuel Poverty Advice Service, funded by West Northamptonshire Council and The British Gas Energy Trust, offers practical support including:

Tariff checks and switching advice to reduce bills

Emergency fuel vouchers for those in immediate need

Energy saving devices and efficiency advice

Help resolving billing disputes

Benefit entitlement checks to maximise income

Referrals for home improvements such as boiler repairs, insulation, and draught-proofing

Access to the Priority Services Register for vulnerable households

The charity has developed a free Home Energy Checklist, providing practical steps residents can take to minimise energy costs and better manage their energy accounts.

One client, said: "At nearly 80 I feel the cold a lot more, but now I can keep warmer and the help I have had has stopped my health getting worse."

Sarah added: "We regularly see households with draughty windows and doors, inefficient or broken boilers, and families making impossible choices between heating and other essentials. Many have never claimed benefits before or don't know what support is available. So, our message is simple: if you're worried about keeping warm this winter or your energy bills are becoming unmanageable, get in touch today.”

The charity runs drop-in energy advice sessions every Tuesday from 10am-12pm at 49-53 Hazelwood Road, Northampton NN1 1LG, where residents can speak to specialist advisors without an appointment.

To request an appointment for energy and fuel poverty advice:

Call 01604 621038 or email: [email protected]

Download the Home Energy Checklist and find more information about energy support here: www.communitylawservice.org.uk/energy-advice/

Join the #SortItSooner and #AdviceSaves campaigns on social media to help spread the message that early advice saves stress, money, and hardship.