Domestic abuse in Northamptonshire peaked during World Cup as police warn of expected surge during Euros

The National Police Chief’s Council has threatened a crackdown on domestic abusers this summer

A new investigation reveals that domestic abuse crimes recorded by Northamptonshire Police last year were highest during the Qatar World Cup.

It comes as the National Police Chief’s Council has warned of an expected rise in domestic abuse during the European Football Championships this summer.

The research by Legal Expert revealed that 28 domestic abuse crimes were recorded by Northamptonshire Police every day on average last year.

Some 10,253 cases were logged in total - which accounted for 17% of all crimes recorded across the county.

Data from the National Centre for Domestic Violence revealed that incidents involving domestic abuse increased by 26% when England play and 38% when England lose.

The data also shows that domestic abuse increases by 11% the day after England have played, dependent on the result.

Legal Expert has revealed that the highest recorded domestic abuse crimes in Northamptonshire last year were in November 2022 - which is when the Qatar World Cup was underway.

The month during the Qatar World Cup saw a surge in domestic abuse crimes in Northamptonshire with November 2022 recording the highest figures of the year, 945.

“It is an incredibly sad reality that football tournaments mean an increased risk of domestic abuse for many victims across the UK.

“Football doesn’t cause abuse but we’ve seen, over many years, offending associated with alcohol consumption, violence and other destructive behaviours exhibited by a small number of fans and the intense emotional highs and lows of a tournament, all of which can act as a catalyst for pre-existing abuse,” says Louisa Rolfe, National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Domestic Abuse.

Of the 10,253 domestic abuse crimes in Northamptonshire last year, 70% of victims were female and 23% were male, while 7% of victims had a different gender definition or the gender was unknown, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Women’s Aid Chief Executive, Farah Nazeer says: “In many ways, high-profile football competitions are a unique opportunity for us to come together and feel real unity and camaraderie as we root for our team to win. However, for those women and children living with domestic abuse, major championships can leave them vulnerable to existing abuse becoming more severe and frequent.

“It is a sad reality that 1 in 4 women will experience domestic abuse during their lifetime and it is vital that we, across society, are aware of when these dangers might increase and be on hand to help survivors escape and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Suffering domestic violence at the hands of an individual or organisation can be incredibly daunting.