Discover Northamptonshire takes next step to boost tourism

A dedicated interactive Tourist Information Point has launched at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, marking a significant milestone for Discover Northamptonshire, the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), in the ongoing drive to boost local tourism.

Funded utilising UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF), the Tourist Information Point is just one way in which West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), as part of Discover Northamptonshire, is implementing ways to harness and grow the existing strengths of the local visitor economy; attracting increased footfall, spend, and overnight visitors.

The new hub provides residents and visitors with an opportunity to discover the wide range of attractions and experiences that Northamptonshire has to offer. Featuring digital and accessible interactive displays catering to all ages and abilities, the new Tourist Information Point is conveniently located in the heart of Northampton town centre within the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, just steps away from inspiring exhibitions, a unique gift shop, and a welcoming café.

The experience economy is a recognised investment sector in the West Northants Economic Growth Strategy https://investinwestnorthants.co.uk/economic-growth-strategy-2025/, outlining a commitment by WNC to realise the potential of the visitor economy with a particular focus on enhancing specific areas such as sport, film, heritage and more to benefit residents and visitors across the county.

The launch event, attended by key stakeholders, members of the Discover Northamptonshire Board, the Tourism Business Network Board, and WNC Cabinet Members, celebrated the latest step in WNC’s investment in the region’s visitor economy. Northampton College supported the event with tourism students attending to learn about the future of the visitor economy, as well as providing catering services to showcase the skills of the future workforce to grow the industry.

This new installation builds on the successful Discover Northamptonshire hub at Rushden Lakes and will further increase awareness of the extensive offer for residents and visitors to discover every time they step out their door. The Tourist Information Point will act as a valuable tool to raise awareness of the existing offer and enable visitors to plan itineraries to benefit from all the local attractions.

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “Northamptonshire is proud to host world-renowned events like the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and the much-loved Heritage Open Days later this year. We regularly welcome visitors from across the UK and around the world, and we want every visit to be memorable.

"By using our Discover Northamptonshire website and the growing network of Tourist Information Points, we’re helping ensure that everyone can make the most of their time here and be inspired to come back again and again.”

The initiative follows the county’s recent LVEP accreditation, which recognises Northamptonshire’s growing status as a key tourist destination in the UK. The new hub is designed to provide engaging, accessible information on local attractions, events, and experiences, helping to drive footfall and spend, as well as support local businesses.

Northamptonshire welcomes over 18 million visitors each year, generating nearly £1 billion in spending. This supports more than 30,000 jobs and 3,000 businesses, including a vibrant mix of attractions, hotels, pubs, and venues. With 99% of local businesses being small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tourism plays a vital role in sustaining the county’s unique character across its towns, villages, and countryside.

Richard Clinton, Chair of Discover Northamptonshire said: “Yesterday’s unveiling was a proud moment for everyone involved in Northamptonshire’s tourism journey. The collaboration and passion across everyone in this county is what makes projects like this achievable. The LVEP has a strategy to grow the visitor economy locally, to attract inward investment in the sector and to support our local businesses.

"We have a shared vision that we are all backing – to strategically harness and grow the local visitor economy, showcasing Northamptonshire as a must-visit destination. We’re excited to see this new hub inspire more people to keep discovering everything the county has to offer.”

For more information about Discover Northamptonshire and upcoming tourism initiatives, visit https://discover-northamptonshire.co.uk/online/