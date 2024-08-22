Discover magical Christmas breaks at Fawsley Hall Hotel
Every moment at Fawsley Hall is carefully crafted to delight you and your loved ones, so you can guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with traditions, delectable dining, and the chance to truly relax and indulge. Please see below for an overview of what’s in store during your stay.
Christmas Eve: Check-in from 3pm, or arrive earlier for some pre-booked pampering in the spa or to enjoy a festive afternoon tea. Celebrations commence with Champagne, canapes and carols by the local choir followed by a three course dinner. The local village church also holds a midnight mass should you wish to attend a service.
Christmas Day: Start your day with a traditional Champagne breakfast followed by enjoying the local Christmas service, spending the morning in the countryside or relaxing in the spa. Christmas Day lunch will be served from midday and the cinema will show the King’s speech and a selection of family films with a buffet to end the perfect festive day.
Boxing Day: Enjoy breakfast before exploring the local area and indulge in an afternoon tea buffet. The festivities will then conclude at the Gala Dinner, with soothing live jazz music to accompany you.
Prices start at £1,875 per room and £315 per child for a 2-night stay. More information is on the website and also in the Fawsley Hall Hotel Christmas Brochure. Let us know if you need high res imagery or have any further questions - we’re here to help.
