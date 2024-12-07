Disabled gentleman writes his dream book: There's a monster under my bed

I'm a disabled author and illustrator, and this week I have published my first book called: There's a monster under my bed.

This was written to help children understand the reasons behind some of there fears at night, what is that noise, or that shadow?

I remember as a child thinking that there were monsters in my world at night in the dark. I hope this will aid communication between the reader and the listener.

The story is fun with bright characters and I hope compelling to listen over and over again. This book has been something I've always wanted to do - write a children's book.

The front cover.

10 years ago, I got Lyme Disease and it really knocked me back, I've been left disabled and unable to continue with my career.

I was really depressed and to be honest, I didn't know were my life was heading. But five years ago I met an angel, Gail has completely turned my life around and stabilised my complexities.

I had never thought of drawing as I thought I wouldn't be able to, but I received a tablet which I found really easy to use. Then we started to write the book together, I wrote the story and Gail was my editor. We then met the publishers and the cost of writing the book was very good, and here I am now with a published book!

I hope that this story will help children address some of their anxieties and most of all make them smile and enjoy it.

I'm very happy and hope this book will be one of many.