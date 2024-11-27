Disabled adventurer named in prestigious DiabilityPower100

Recognised for their work as a disability changemaker, Towcester-based Nick Wilson aka Disabled Adventurer, is being celebrated as one of the 100 most influential disabled individuals in the UK and a leader in their field.

The awards are publicly nominated and judged by a panel of 25 disabled champions including international business leader Dr Shani Dhanda, Chief Executive of Paralympics GB, David Clark and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston.

Nick has been recognised for their impact, innovation and influence in changing the perceptions and stereotypes of disability. Their work has included raising awareness of the impact accessibility has on people through the videos he's created, amassing millions of views, successfully campaigned housing developer Persimmon Homes to improve accessibility on their new development in Towcester and became the first person with disabilities, to reach the highest accessible point of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) without physical support or assistance aides, on an extreme power mobility chair designed and built by Towcester-based Rock Engineering.

Speaking about their award Nick Wilson said: “I've only been doing this for 18 months, so to be recognised by the DisabilityPower100 is nuts, especially when there are many others doing such inspirational work out there.

An evening of celebration at the prestigious Shaw Trust DisabilityPower100 event

"I know it is incredibly difficult for people right now regardless of abilities, I know a number of the disabled community are particularly struggling and I myself am finding things very very tough indeed. But, when you have the right team around you, look out for one another, ask for help when its needed and be kind, it is possible to not only survive the darkest and toughest of times, but still achieve your goals.

"I hope that's what people take away from this and it's certainly my message to everyone!".

National charity, Shaw Trust, runs the Disability Power 100 to raise the profile of disabled talent and challenge the disability employment gap head-on.

Head of Disability Power 100, Alona De Havilland, says: “The Disability Power 100 is all about creating change, it celebrates ambition and achievement, and plays a role in challenging society’s perceptions of disability by recognising the strengths, contributions and successes of 100 disabled individuals each year.”

Nick recently reached the highest accessible point of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), on an extreme power mobility chair built by Towcester based business, Rock Engineering

She continues “We all need role models. People who are pioneers and changemakers. This year we witnessed our Team GB Paralympians rightly celebrated for their elite athleticism, sporting prowess and determination to succeed.

"The Disability Power 100 celebrates disabled roles models with the same determination, expertise and ambition in all sectors from architecture to construction; finance to healthcare; transport to music. It is a rallying cry to future generations of leaders and a call for employers and society to recognise the talents and skills of disabled people.”

The full list of 2024 finalists can be found at www.disabilitypower100.com