Dinosaurs In The Park set to roar into Northampton's Delapre Abbey next week
Dinosaurs in the Park is a unique and educational event that will delight and amaze dinosaur fans of all ages.
From August 17 until September 1, families can explore the park and discover dinosaurs hidden among the trees.
They can marvel at the majestic Brachiosaurus, tremble at the fearsome T-Rex, and learn fascinating facts from the Dinosaur Dentist. The event also features a Dino-Fun-Zone with, face painting, fossil digging and more.
Dinosaurs in the Park is an adventure-filled day out that will spark the imagination and curiosity of children and adults alike. With dinosaurs round every corner, the park will be filled with classic favourites such as the Stegosaurus, Triceratops and Velociraptor, as well as the lesser-known Dilophosaurus, Kentrosaurus and Hypacrosaurus.
After the trail there is a fun zone with hands-on activities for all included in the ticket price. Dino excavation digs, mini golf, mini soft play for under 3’s, Designasaurus studio where you can design your own dinosaur and watch it come to life on the screen, Videosaurus and a visit to the Palaeontologist tent to discover fossils, dinosaur dung and interesting facts. As an optional extra there are also children’s fun fair rides which cost per ride.
Tickets are available online at Dinosaurs in the Park or at the gate. Book any time slot after 3pm and receive 20 percent off your ticket(s). Don’t miss this chance to experience the thrill of walking with dinosaurs at Delapre Abbey.
Tickets are on sale now at www.dinosaursinthepark.co.uk
