Determination beyond limits: Watching the Trail walker on the South Downs

Community Matters

Yesterday, I travelled down to the South Downs to watch one of the toughest endurance events in Britain. The Trail walker. Born from the Gurkha regiment of the British Army over two decades ago, the race remains a formidable test of resilience: 100 kilometres across punishing terrain, hills that sap the legs, and weather that shows no mercy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams of four set out at 7am on Saturday morning, supported by two reserves in case of injury. The race runs straight through into Sunday midday, testing not only strength and stamina but also the human will to endure. Though originally the domain of serving soldiers, in recent years the challenge has been opened to civilian teams. Yet still, it remains one of the ultimate tests of grit for service personnel.

This year, conditions were as punishing as ever. High winds battered the course, dragging the night temperature down to a biting five degrees. It was in that bitter cold that I found myself waiting on a wind-swept hill in the dead of night, shivering, watching faint silhouettes of runners moving in silence, their paths lit only by the flicker of head torches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had travelled not only to witness the event, but to support my son, who currently serves in the British Armed Forces. Like several of the participants, he hails from Northamptonshire a county with a proud tradition of sending men and women into military service, generation after generation.

Receiving their medals.

As the hours dragged on, I found myself asking what it is that keeps a person moving forward after 80 kilometres with blistered feet, aching muscles, and a body crying out to stop. Is it superior kit? The best training? The most experienced support team?

Then, through the swirling dark, I heard my son’s usual jovial voice: “Hello, Dad.” That was my answer. Determination. Pure determination, the refusal to give in when every natural instinct is telling you to stop. Determination to meet your goal, no matter what sacrifices it takes.

By that point, his team had already been on the move for over 12 hours, with 20 more gruelling kilometres still ahead. Little did they know that one team naturally, a Gurkha team had already finished in an astonishing 9 hours and 50 minutes. Out of 232 teams, my son’s team crossed the line 117th, after 19 hours and 30 minutes of relentless running and walking. Nine teams did not finish at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I watched him and his comrades stagger across the finish line, utterly exhausted, barely able to stand but filled with the pride of achievement, I realised the scale of what they had done. Only 0.2 percent of the British Army will ever complete this race.

And it made me reflect: yes, the British Army has been diminished by decades of cuts and underfunding from consecutive governments. Numbers are down, resources stretched, and recruitment is struggling. But standing on that hill, and at that finish line, I saw the truth. Despite everything, the spirit, resilience, and sheer determination of our men and women in uniform remains unbroken.

That is something Britain should never take for granted and something we should all be immensely proud of.