Dementia tour bus visits local hospital trust

In recognition of Dementia Action Week (13 – 19 May 2024), Northamptonshire Health Charity funded a unique training opportunity for staff at Northampton General Hospital to enhance their understanding of the challenges faced by individuals living with dementia.

This initiative, in collaboration with Training2Care, was open to all clinical staff and featured the Dementia Tour Bus Experience. This experience replicates the daily struggles faced by those living with dementia through this immersive experience. Over an impactful eight-minute period, participants gain insights that traditional training methods cannot replicate, better equipping healthcare professionals to provide compassionate and effective care to dementia patients.

During the training session, participants simulate various stages of dementia, including confusion, sensory deprivation, and physical limitations. The tour bus provides a safe and controlled environment, guided by experienced facilitators. Following the immersive session, participants attend a debrief to discuss their experiences with colleagues, fostering professional and personal reflection.

Northamptonshire Health Charity was thrilled to bring the Dementia Tour Bus Experience to Northampton General Hospital. This training offers a unique perspective on the challenges faced by individuals living with dementia.

"Northamptonshire Health Charity is proud to support initiatives from the staff at the hospitals we support. This experience is a fantastic tool for helping staff understand what it’s like to live with dementia," said Alison McCulloch, Head of Expenditure at Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Feedback from Trust colleagues who participated in the Dementia Bus Experience has been overwhelmingly positive. Many described the sessions as eye-opening and transformative, providing invaluable insights into the daily complexities faced by dementia patients. Although the sessions are short, their emotional impact encourages staff to implement positive changes in their practice and patient care.

Rebecca Goadsby, Dementia Liaison Nurse, said, "From this experience, I learned that even subtle changes in our practice can significantly improve patient comfort. By having this experience, staff can better understand what it's like for patients living with dementia, which helps build empathy."

