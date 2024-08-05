Dementia friendly community café at Collingtree Park Care Home

Dementia Friendly Café

Please join the residents and staff at Collingtree Park Care Home in Northampton on Wednesday 7th August for our Monthly Dementia Friendly Community Café. Come and celebrate the power of 'Play' at any age on National Play Day, with complimentary cake and refreshments available throughout and musical entertainment from singing duo Sparky & Sprite Entertainment from 3pm.

With special guests; the Mayor of Northampton and Mayoress; Mylissa. All resident friends, family, local carers and their loved ones living with dementia are welcome. Please call 01604 763 623 to find out more and to advise on any specific dietary requirements.