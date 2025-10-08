Demand on middle aged men is “not acceptable and it is impacting their mental health”

A new podcast that sheds light on the mental health of middle-aged men and young business women has heard that a lack of sleep, a demand to look like Brad Pitt and medication to improve your libido are daily pressures felt by men.

Ashley Riley and Laura Till have taken to social media in a new podcast called The Laura & Ashley Show which supports middle aged men, young women and their mental health. In the first week the podcast has received thousands of views of rave reviews.

Laura, the Owner and Founder of AMBITION Sports was recently crowned SME Business Woman of the Year. Ashley is the Managing Director of his own business and lives in Brixworth with his family.

In Episode 2 to be released this week (09/10/25) Ashley openly shares the pressures he feels as a middle-aged man in today’s world.

Ashley Riley in The Laura and Ashley Show

“No one ever warns you that with middle age comes a whole new set of life challenges” Ashley tells Laura. “You hit middle age and one of the first things to go is your ability to sleep for hours on end.”

“As a young man I could sleep for hours and now that just doesn’t happen.” he added.

Ashley, 53 and from Northampton, who two years ago experienced bone crushing anxiety and deep dark depression, goes on to explain his experience of the demands and expectations there are on middle aged men.

“If you google middle aged men, you get hit by promotions to either have a body like Brad Pitt or you are offered pills to improve your libido and sexual performance. That demand is not acceptable and its impacting men’s mental health.”

Ashley Riley and his son Ed.

The Laura & Ashley Show is airing 15 ‘warts and all’ episodes. Issues such as personal mental health challenges, being a middle-aged man, the experiences of being a young woman in the workplace, PTSD, anxiety, depression and mental health care as well as the challenges of health and fitness and the impact on family and friends will be discussed.

In a frank and moving section of Episode 2 Ashley shares that since his mental health illness 24 months ago he suffers nightmares most nights that are ‘vivid’ and usually about the man ‘he used to be.’

“I have had some amazing therapy that has changed who I am.” Ashley tells Laura in Episode 2. “The downside of that change is that most nights I experience vivid nightmares that are both disruptive to my sleep and challenging to my emotions.”

“There are times when that can be distressing and then there are times when I just accept that is part of the legacy of what happened to me.”

Ashley goes on to open up about the reality of being a middle-aged man which includes the challenge of man boobs, beer bellies and the loss of libido.

“Over 60% of men report challenges to the sexual performance in middle age.” Ashley said. “That is a massive challenge that men don’t talk about but is a real problem and too often leads to self-medication. It is a real problem that needs addressing.”

Episode 2 of The Laura and Ashley Show will be LIVE on Thursday 9 October 2025 on You Tube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Tik Tok. It can be found by searching #thelauraandashleyshow