Delapre Golf Centre donation for local homeless charity

Delapre Golf Centre is thrilled to share that we’ve raised an incredible amount for our local charity, The Hope Centre. This amazing organisation supports people in our community who are struggling with homelessness and hardship.

We’ve collectively raised a whopping £8,000 at Delapre Golf Centre over the past year. It’s all thanks to several fun events we’ve organised, like the Captains’ Charity Ball, quiz nights, Sunday lunches, roll-ups, golf away days out, golf charity events, and even special Captains Days. In addition, members of the Golf Centre have generously donated food and even prepared and cooked a delicious curry for everyone at the Hope Centre.

These events were open to all members, ladies, seniors, guests, and staff, and everyone contributed to this very successful charity donation. It was a true team effort, and we’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished together.