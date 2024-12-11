Delapré Abbey awarded £3,096,798 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore and repurpose historic stables

Today, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust is announcing a £3,096,798 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Thanks to National Lottery players, this generous grant will support the restoration and repurposing of the 19th-century stables at the Grade II* listed Delapré Abbey in Northampton, marking a significant milestone for the project.

The Trust with the support of Buttress Architects, and Tricolor Associates aims to transform the stables into a dynamic, mixed-use development, that will secure and unlock a brighter future for the Trust. This project will include dedicated spaces for wellbeing, retail, and events and programs, establishing the stables as a vibrant hub for both local residents and visitors. Once restored, the stables will be transformed from their current neglected state into a welcoming, safe, and enjoyable space for everyone to experience and appreciate. The stables project is a crucial element in the long-term future of the site and the trust, enabling a new model to deliver income, enabling the trust with its dedicated staff and volunteer team to continue to preserve and promote Delapré Abbey and support its communities.

Steve Edmonds, Chair of Trustees, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, commented: “We are hugely grateful to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, this investment not only helps to secure the long-term future of Delapré Abbey but also enables us to expand our offerings and enhance accessibility, allowing us to welcome more individuals and communities than ever before. After six challenging years since opening, we are excited about the lasting benefits this development will bring to the communities of Northampton in the years to come.”

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The restoration of Delapré Abbey Stables is a fantastic initiative that will enable more people to engage with Delapré Abbey. As well as bringing significant wellbeing, cultural and economic benefits to our area. We are extremely grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for their continued support for one of our most significant heritage assets, ensuring it can be enjoyed my more people for years to come.”

Robyn Llewellyn, Director, England, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, stated: “Thanks to National Lottery players the historic stable buildings will be saved and transformed into a community hub, building on our previous support for restoring and opening up Delapré Abbey for everyone to enjoy. The Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust’s plans will involve and benefit local people, from creating jobs to helping secure a sustainable future for the site and connecting people with natural heritage. It’s encouraging to see local interest in this project build.”

A number of community organisations, wellbeing groups, and retail-led businesses have already committed to occupying spaces and help develop and exciting community asset. This initiative aims to foster a sense of community, inclusivity, and shared purpose, ensuring that Delapré Abbey remains a vibrant and accessible space for all.

The project will support improved accessibility through the inclusion of a Changing Places Facility, and new level access public space. The project will feature sustainable technologies such as heat pumps, photovoltaic panels, and rainwater harvesting systems.

Project Timeline:August 2024: Planning application approved.November 2024: Secured £3,096,798 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Spring 2026: Open to Public / Completion.

Once completed, the development will bring approximately 7,000 square feet of floorspace back into use, creating 42 full-time equivalent jobs and generating an estimated £1.57 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) for the local economy. The 19th Century Stables along with Delapré Abbey are leased to Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, from West Northamptonshire Council on long term lease. The Trust was setup to preserve and promote the Abbey and support its local communities, the Stables is one element in the Trusts 15 Year Masterplan, that seeks to improve access, engagement, and the long-term sustainability of the site.

The Trust is well advanced in securing additional funding for the delivery stage of the project, with some aspects already fully funded. Enabling works are expected to start in January 2025, followed by the full restoration works for the complete site once all funding is secured in spring 2025.

Additionally, the Trust is launching the “Cobble for a Cause” initiative, a community funding scheme aimed at raising £50,000 to support the restoration of the stables. Community members can sponsor a cobblestone engraved with their name or that of a loved one, which will be laid into the new pathways around Delapré Abbey. This initiative not only helps fund the restoration but also allows supporters to leave a lasting legacy at the Abbey.

For more information about the project visit delapreabbey.org/a-stable-future or search #AStableFuture on social media.