Deadline extended to help honour West Northamptonshire’s historical icons
Building on the success of the 2019 Northampton Blue Plaque Scheme, this new initiative will expand across West Northamptonshire introducing 8 new plaques, celebrating local heritage and inspiring communities to engage with their shared history.
The scheme forms part of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Histories of Northamptonshire project, launching in September, which recognises the county’s rich heritage by honouring figures who have shaped its history, culture, and identity.
Blue Plaques nominations are open until Wednesday 30 April 2025, offering the public a chance to suggest remarkable individuals or groups who deserve to be commemorated.
To be eligible, nominees must have:
- been a person who died at least 20 years ago
- made a significant contribution to the area
- not have already been recognised with a Blue Plaque
- have a strong connection to a surviving location in West Northamptonshire
Jane Carr, Director of Communities & Opportunities at WNC, said: "West Northamptonshire has a wealth of incredible historical figures who have shaped our communities and beyond. This is a fantastic opportunity for residents to help us recognise and celebrate their legacies. I encourage everyone to take part and submit their nominations before the deadline.”
Nominations can be submitted by completing an online form or by emailing [email protected] to request a nomination form.
A panel of historical and cultural experts, alongside community representatives, will review applications to select the 8 honourees whose plaques will be installed from September 2025, to coincide with the Histories of Northamptonshire in 100 Objects exhibition.
The scheme also welcomes volunteers to assist with historical research and content development, ensuring that the stories behind each plaque are well-documented and widely accessible.