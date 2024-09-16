David Penn: Apple's iOS Update apparently fails

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Did iOS 18 break his phone?!” – David Penn’s parody video is cracking everyone up

We’ve all done it: you hit “update” on your phone, and suddenly everything feels a little… off. But what if your iPhone completely freaked out and all your favourite apps went crazy? That’s exactly what David Penn, the leading tech magician with mobile phones, imagines in his latest parody video. Apps are glitching, the home screen (which is meant to be customisable) is in chaos, and it’s as if iOS 18 has rebelled against him.

In true David Penn fashion, this video blends humour with his signature mobile phone tech magic.“I wanted to show what happens what it would look like if an update goes completely sideways,” David said. “We all expect our devices to work perfectly, but sometimes, it feels like they have a mind of their own! It is not always a case of - it just Works!”

The video, which has been posted on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, has quickly caught the attention of viewers who are enjoying the video posted on the same day that Apple launches the official iOS 18. Of course, it’s all in good fun, with David making sure to remind his audience that it’s a parody, not a real iOS 18 nightmare. David explained that “The idea for the video was dreamed up by myself and my good friend Steve Sheraton. Steve and I often calibrate on routines. He is kinda like my Obi-Wan! he actually created the first ever magic app in 2007. That is called iBeer and it continues to sell and has achieved millions of downloads worldwide.”

David Penn apparently demonstrates a failed iOS 18 update!

David Penn is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of tech magic. Known for his innovative tricks using everyday mobile phones, he continues to blur the lines between technology and magic. His playful take on the chaos that new updates can bring adds an extra layer of fun to what is often a frustrating experience for iPhone users. And with the iOS 18 update being hot news, this parody hits at just the right moment.

“I think we’ve all been there—waiting for a new update, only to wonder if it’s made things worse,” David says with a smile. “With a bit of magic, I wanted to make people laugh and feel a little less stressed about it.”

David was the first successful magician on Britain’s Got Talent performing large scale illusions, but over the last five years his act has evolved into a more modern style using mobile devices. He now has a worldwide reputation for creating original magic which was recognised recently when he was awarded Member of The Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star. This is the highest degree you can achieve as a member of the world’s most prestigious magic society - The Magic Circle. The award is given only at the discretion of the President - currently Marvin Berglas of ‘Marvin’s Magic’ fame.

David doesn’t only perform magic himself he has created magic for the world’s best magician’s including Criss Angel, Dynamo, and the world’s leading mentalists - Mind2Mind, for whom he consulted on a golden buzzer winning, got talent performance.

David’s latest video reminds us that even in our most tech-driven moments, there’s always room for a bit of magic—and humour.