Daventry MP visits Brampton View care home

Chris met with staff members and was taken on a tour of the home and gardens to see all the fantastic facilities Brampton View has to offer. Chris was especially interested in the home’s Memory Lane community for residents living with dementia and tried his hand at a couple of games on the interactive Magic Table.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP commented "I was delighted to receive a warm and friendly welcome at Brampton View Care Home, and it was a real pleasure to meet with both residents and staff.

My thanks to General Manager Motshodiemang Masedi and Deputy Manager Elina House for having me, and the whole Brampton View team for your commitment to delivering social care in our community.

I look forward to visiting again soon!"

During his visit, Chris was able to sample some of the home-cooked food offered to our residents at Brampton View where everything is cooked from scratch to our residents’ tastes. Having lunch with the General Manager and Deputy Manager, Chris commented on how absolutely delicious the food was.