Dance, donate, and make a difference: CLICK Arts Foundation’s Burlesque-a-thon returns for a dazzling fundraiser

The CLICK Arts Foundation Burlesque Squad is back and invite you to sparkle through their 2nd Burlesque-a-thon fundraiser.

The Squad raised over £1300 from their event last year, which has gone into grant funding wonderful grassroots and local arts projects including The Creative Hub run by Northampton Film Festival, the NN Nights Festival, and a film about coercive control in relationships where someone has a disability, made by those with lived experience (other funded projects can be found on their website and Facebook page www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk)

“The Burlesque-a-thon was such a great success last year – and such a wonderful opportunity for people who might be a little curious, to give Burlesque a go” says Squad instructor, Dr Audrey Tang (also known as Precocious Lotus – her Burlesque name) “Like last year, we will also run a “family friendly” first hour from 4.30-5.45(ish), so that mums (and dads) can bring their children and join in.”

From 6pm it will be strictly “Over 18’s only” – and the squad invite anyone who wants to take part to bring a soft toy for the final hour!!“You can’t lap dance without a partner” says Audrey!

The squad dancing at rehearsals

The event runs 4.30-9.30pm at the St Crispin’s Centre, Northampton NN5, and we suggest a donation of £20 if staying for the whole event.

Refreshments will be provided by The Lewis Foundation’s pop up café. The Lewis Foundation provide care packages for adults with a cancer diagnosis.

“While we are a Female Friendly space as our classes are there to build body confidence and empowerment in women as we appreciate our bodies for what they can do – not obsess about what they look like – we do welcome male participants and have done routines inspired by Magic Mike.” Audrey adds.

The sexual wellbeing events headed by the Burlesque squad have been recognised by the United Nations State of the World Population Report 2024, as well as TEDxNHS where the Squad closed their 2024 “Forward” event in London last year.

The squad performing at a fundraiser event earlier in the year

The class itself runs on Wednesdays at the St Crispin’s Community Centre, with a new routine each week ranging from cheerleading to heels and chair tricks, and the Squad have also been invited to perform at events locally.

For more information, contact Audrey on [email protected]

For more information on the event visit the Burlesque Squad’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/burlesquathon25