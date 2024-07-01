Cyclists receive heroes welcome in Northampton as they take part in 420-mile charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of 50 cyclists from Toyota GB is taking part in its toughest challenge yet – cycling 420-miles from Portsmouth to Newcastle to raise money for the Northampton-based MND Association.

Toyota GB and its entities, Toyota Financial Services, Toyota Insurance Services and KINTO UK, is aiming to raise £300,000 this year as part of an ongoing charity partnership with the Association.

Throughout the year, fundraisers will be taking part in a number of challenges including the cycle ride which ends in Newcastle today, Friday, in memory of a friend and colleague who died from MND.

On Wednesday, the team received a hero’s welcome as the cyclists made a scheduled stop at the Association’s national office on Moulton Park before heading off to Derby – a distance of around 70 miles – in searing temperatures.

The riders received a hero's welcome in Northampton this week

Addressing the cyclists, Tanya Curry, CEO of the MND Association said: “Everyone at the MND Association is just in awe of what you are doing.

“You are a representing a community of 5,000 people who face the fight against MND every day. With your help and determination, we can drive forward with our search for treatments, and an ultimate cure for this cruel disease.

“We hope our cause will be in your thoughts and that it powers you through. We are so grateful and so humble and are truly grateful for our partnership.”

Scott Thompson, Toyota GB President and Managing Director, said: “On behalf of everyone at One Toyota it is a privilege to be at the MND Association today and to be with you on your journey and your fight against MND.”

Later in the year, a team of directors from Toyota GB will be taking part in a 100km walking challenge. To date, the company has raised £250,000.