Cycling 500 miles Glasgow to Bucks, for Pancreatic Cancer UK
On Saturday 12th July, the route goes via Earls Barton Library and Community Centre, where we'll be coming together to enjoy food and drink, raise a glass to our Mum and everyone affected by the disease, and help to raise funds for the charity.
We knew very little about Pancreatic Cancer, but that changed very quickly in December 2023. Mum had always been so fit and active and was heavily engaged in the Earls Barton community that she was so passionate about. She helped to run countless community groups, was Head Teacher of the infant school and after retiring, helped to run Earls Barton Library and Community Centre.
Growing up, my sister (Rebecca) and I were always taught to enjoy life - 'you never know what is round the corner.' Sadly, that certainly proved to be the case. Just 6 weeks after diagnosis, Mum died in January 2024.
Mum’s dignity and determination during her final weeks was truly inspiring, and for us as a family, that continues to resonate. Pancreatic cancer is brutal. 80% of people are diagnosed at stage 4/5 and 70% do not receive active treatment. It’s sobering stuff, but we want to fight back and help support the incredible work of Pancreatic Cancer UK.
During one of our conversations when mum was poorly, I said that when the time was right, I’d start to play my small part in helping to tackle this disease. Mum didn’t ask me to do this, but I’ve known since that conversation, that I wanted to get active, have fun, and help play a part.
As a family, we know that so many people are affected by cancer, so we want to do our bit. Dad (Geoff) will be driving and supporting me along the route and Rebecca , her partner Deene, our Nanna (98 and going strong!), my wife Laura and our children Joey, Poppy and Toby will be at the library on day 4.
The route takes me from Glasgow to Gerrards Cross:
Wednesday 9th July: Glasgow - Carlisle
Thursday 10th July: Carlisle - Newcastle - Darlington
Friday 11th July: Darlington - Harrogate - Doncaster
Saturday 12th July: Doncaster - Earls Barton
Sunday 13th July: Earls Barton - Gerrards Cross
Anyone who wants to donate can do so at Just Giving. or to get involved, contact me at [email protected]