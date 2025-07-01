Cycling 500 miles Glasgow to Bucks, for Pancreatic Cancer UK

From Wednesday 9th July - Sunday 13th July, I'll be cycling a 500 mile route in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 12th July, the route goes via Earls Barton Library and Community Centre, where we'll be coming together to enjoy food and drink, raise a glass to our Mum and everyone affected by the disease, and help to raise funds for the charity.

We knew very little about Pancreatic Cancer, but that changed very quickly in December 2023. Mum had always been so fit and active and was heavily engaged in the Earls Barton community that she was so passionate about. She helped to run countless community groups, was Head Teacher of the infant school and after retiring, helped to run Earls Barton Library and Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up, my sister (Rebecca) and I were always taught to enjoy life - 'you never know what is round the corner.' Sadly, that certainly proved to be the case. Just 6 weeks after diagnosis, Mum died in January 2024.

Sue Adams lived in Northamptonshire from 1972 - 2024, and was Head Teacher of Earls Barton Infant School

Mum’s dignity and determination during her final weeks was truly inspiring, and for us as a family, that continues to resonate. Pancreatic cancer is brutal. 80% of people are diagnosed at stage 4/5 and 70% do not receive active treatment. It’s sobering stuff, but we want to fight back and help support the incredible work of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

During one of our conversations when mum was poorly, I said that when the time was right, I’d start to play my small part in helping to tackle this disease. Mum didn’t ask me to do this, but I’ve known since that conversation, that I wanted to get active, have fun, and help play a part.

As a family, we know that so many people are affected by cancer, so we want to do our bit. Dad (Geoff) will be driving and supporting me along the route and Rebecca , her partner Deene, our Nanna (98 and going strong!), my wife Laura and our children Joey, Poppy and Toby will be at the library on day 4.

The route takes me from Glasgow to Gerrards Cross:

Arriving at Mercure Doncaster Centre Danum Hotel, after a 100 mile training cycle

Wednesday 9th July: Glasgow - Carlisle

Thursday 10th July: Carlisle - Newcastle - Darlington

Friday 11th July: Darlington - Harrogate - Doncaster

Saturday 12th July: Doncaster - Earls Barton

All the gear, no idea! Richard on one of his training sessions

Sunday 13th July: Earls Barton - Gerrards Cross

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who wants to donate can do so at Just Giving. or to get involved, contact me at [email protected]