Culinary queens: Care home Regional Directors are named Cook Off Champions

Cook Off champions in the Barchester Charitable Foundation Cook Off 2025!

Staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering are celebrating because their brilliant Regional Directors, Claire Brewer and Isabela Andriuca, from Barchester’s Central Division, have beaten all competition to be crowned Cook Off Champions in the Barchester Charitable Foundation Cook Off 2025. Not only did they win the Cook Off title but they also scooped the award for the Best Main for their delicious Pan Fried Salmon with fondant potatoes drizzled with a beurre blanc.

Isabela and Claire went head to head with Regional Directors from Barchester’s four other divisions and cooked up a storm to raise over £31,000 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life. Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2024 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £335,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to 239 small groups and charities, plus 104 individuals in one year alone.

Stepping right out of their comfort zones, Claire and Isabela made a fabulous three course meal for their Cook Off Challenge, plus an afternoon tea item. They started with Wild Garlic Soup served with a poached egg, followed by Pan Fried Salmon for main and they finished with a Sticky Toffee Bread & Butter Pudding with homemade toffee sauce all of which was very well received by the judging panel made up members of Barchester’s Executive team.

General Manager of Elm Bank care home, Marvellous Bindura, said: “We are all so proud of Isabela and Claire, they really are amazing – is there nothing they can’t do! Their dishes looked absolutely fantastic and they raised so much for the Foundation, we think they are both absolute super stars!