Cross county collaboration through the power of music raises awareness of the impact of Knife Crime

East Midlands charity CLICK Arts Foundation and Northampton's United African Association collaborated with Bedfordshire VERU to raise awareness about the latter’s #justdropit Campaign to emphasise the devastating impact of Knife Crime.

Released while the Knife Angel was in Luton, the two charities performed the David Essex song Falling Angels Riding over footage from VERU commemorating the tragic deaths of 18 year old AJ, and 25 year old Ashish.

VERU’s #justdropit campaign highlights how knife crime impacts whole families and communities and works to deter young people from carrying blades.

VERU also highlights the importance of community arts projects and sports programmes which can play a large part in giving a sense of inclusivity and purpose to vulnerable people which can deter them from crime and buffer the onset of mental ill health.

Recording the single at Fitdog Studio

Jemma Gambrill, Trustee of CLICK Arts Foundation and soloist on the track said “As a charity which gives grants to grassroots arts projects which promote wellbeing, we were delighted to not just be able to support the work of the United African Association, but collaborate with them on our Charity Singles.

"Last year’s Charity Single “You Will be Found” celebrated the work of volunteers in the Northampton community, and this year, with Falling Angels Riding, we wanted to address the sadly prevalent issue of knife crime and how community involvement can help change, and sometimes even save, lives.”

Trustee Patsy Wright adds “Even the lyrics of the song emphasise the importance of offering opportunities to those who feel marginalised and neglected. Community arts programmes provide this.”

The United African Association (UAA), who performed percussion both this year and last also recognise the importance of the arts in wellbeing.

United African Association drummers

Janice Essam, one of the drummers on the track said “Sometimes in a drumming session someone doesn’t have the words so I ask them to ‘drum how you are feeling’”

The UAA were also a recipient of a CLICK Arts Grant for their drumming workshops. Charity representative and percussionist Anne Wankirri said “The grant from CLICK received last year enabled us to learn new African drum rhythms and acquire new members. …We held our first ever drumming circle, attracting more than 60 drummers.”

BMG Music generously gave their permission for a synch licence (ie a music video to go with the recording), and the track was recorded and edited at Fitdog Studios in Northamptonshire – the video has been viewed over 400 times.

Vocalists included local performers but also singers recording virtually to ensure that the project was also inclusive of those who were unable to leave their homes but wanted to join in; and a total of £318.50 has been raised so which CLICK donated to the UAA to further their work.

To watch the music video and listen to the single: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2gK9oI0Nac