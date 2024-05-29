Cricket club scores century with shirt sponsorship from major property developer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barby Cricket Club, located between Rugby and Daventry, has signed a three-year shirt sponsorship deal with Prologis UK, a leading owner, developer and investor for logistics property, and owner of nearby DIRFT.

The sponsorship deal comes as an extension to Prologis UK’s previous support of the Barby Cricket Club under 13 Girls team. The expansion of support for all Barby Cricket Club teams, both male and female, comes just in time to support the club’s current fundraising activity to remodel their clubhouse changing room facilities to support the recent increase of female players for the club.

Francesca Hawken, Marketing Lead at Prologis UK, commented: “Our continued support for Barby Cricket Club is testament to the wonderful strides the team is making in expanding its grass roots sport to young people, as well as its commitment to diversity. At Prologis, community starts at home which is why we continue to find new ways to help support local communities, both through impactful projects and continued philanthropic ventures. We hope to see the club continue to thrive over the next few years and beyond.”

Barby Cricket club has a beautiful ground that is home to three Saturday teams playing in Division 2, Division 6 and Division 13 of the Northamptonshire Cricket League. The club has a rapidly expanding junior section that caters for girls and boys aged five and above with training taking place on a Friday evening and matches throughout the week.

Rob Field, Chairperson at Barby Cricket Club, said: “Partnerships with local businesses are critical to the continued survival of the club. We pride ourselves on our commitment to making cricket a sport that is accessible to every person that is interested no matter their age, gender or skill-level, and businesses such as Prologis UK help us to continue to successfully reach our targets.”

Prologis is one of the largest owners and developers of logistics property in the UK, with 28 Prologis Parks, 163 buildings and an operating portfolio of 31.3m sq. ft..