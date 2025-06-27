Creative retreat for over-60s invites participants to breathe, create, and connect in nature at Delapré Abbey

This summer, adults aged 60 and over are invited to take part in a unique two-day creative retreat set in the tranquil grounds of Delapré Abbey. Taking place on Weds 6th and Thurs 7th August 2025, IN NATURE: Breathe, Create, Connect is a gentle, restorative gathering rooted in nature, creativity, and community run by Northants based not for profit group Barefooted.

Open to anyone over 60 looking to explore creativity or simply take a mindful pause, this opportunity weaves together art-making, music, movement, storytelling, and peaceful woodland moments, all designed to support wellbeing, self-expression, and connection to nature and community in later life.

Participants will be guided by a warm and experienced team of artists, including Lucy Knight, a movement and nature-based practitioner and Ellen Chivers a musician and storyteller both with a deep passion and interest in nature connection. They will be supported by Delapré Abbey’s gardener sharing historical insights into the site and gardens; and with experience on large heritage estates who will offer practical ways to support and develop ongoing connections to the land.

Whether you come to reflect, create, or simply be all are welcome.

Thanks to funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, the retreat is offered on a pay what you can, if you can basis. There is no cost to attend unless you wish to contribute.

“Come and breathe, create, connect. This is a gentle space for people to feel nourished artistically, emotionally, and socially.”

Delapré Abbey, Northampton

10am – 4pm

Wednesday 6th & Thursday 7th August 2025

For booking and updates: follow @barefooted_arts or email [email protected]

Places are limited and offered on a first come first served basis

