Countywide support available to groups supporting young people

Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs (NAYC) have been supporting Youth Groups across Northamptonshire for over 40 years, and are reaching out to any groups that might benefit from their support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Youth Development team are available to offer advice and support with all matters relating to your youth group. Our experienced team has knowledge in many areas of work with youth groups, such as fundraising, policies and procedures, volunteers, good practice and consultations. We are here to support you at every stage from setting up and developing your youth provision to sustaining your group for the future.

We can provide specialist support to youth groups if you have young members with additional needs. NAYC supports lots of different types of Youth Groups including Youth Clubs, Church Groups, Sports Clubs, Uniformed Groups and SEND Groups across Northamptonshire. We can arrange visits to meet you and the young people, and this is usually the same time we run an activity session for you group. These sessions could be a Games Activity or Crafts Session run by our trained staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have developed an extensive range of over 150 different activities to engage young people in group sessions, and these are a great way to bring in young people and enhance your group. Crafts can be an excellent way of engaging young people in a group activity, gaining their attention, and providing group conversations and learning with a sense of achievement.

Young people enjoying outdoor activities provided by NAYC

NAYC know the value of upskilling group leaders and volunteers to run successful youth groups, particularly in the voluntary sector working with young people. Our training programme includes: Safeguarding Awareness, First Aid for Youth Workers, Basic Youth Work Skills, Mental Health First Aid and much more. Most of our training is free to affiliated groups. Ensuring a safe environment for young people is paramount. Along with advice, support and training with regard to safeguarding we provide a DBS check service to our affiliated groups.

NAYC also run a young leaders training programme provided for young people aged 13-17. This programme develops leadership skills, builds confidence and improves character. There is an exciting mix of challenging activities, training sessions and social interaction that harnesses personal development over weekend residentials. Our Young Leaders programme continues with our Explore projects where we work with young leaders to develop leadership skills in practical areas. Such opportunities include Social Action projects, Youth Councils and Community volunteering. Young Leaders would also be trained to lead on our other projects and events.

We hold regular events for groups to join together, including our annual Night walk, Sporting events and our special Annual Awards evening. At our King’s Park Sports Centre, we offer different activity events for youth groups to come along on their own or together with other groups. Popular activities include Roller Skating, Tennis and Dodgeball.

For more information about our services please contact the NAYC office on [email protected]