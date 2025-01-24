Fabulous five achieve NOCN Level 4 Diploma!

At Civil Ceremonies Ltd, we are thrilled to announce that five funeral celebrants have achieved the prestigious NOCN Level 4 Diploma in Advanced Practice Funeral Celebrancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right - congratulations to: Rebecca Boothroyd from West Yorkshire, Sue Homer from Northamptonshire, Ashleigh Morginn Sendin from Suffolk, Ruth Jewell from Warwickshire and Rachel Bown from Wiltshire.

Sue said: "This qualification represents a significant milestone in my career, reflecting my dedication to creating unique, personal, and memorable ceremonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The advanced training undertaken as part of this achievement, was assessed at Cranfield University at the end of November last year. This learning took over twelve months to complete involving hundred's of hours work to ensure a deeper understanding of ceremonial traditions, public speaking, and the ability to reach out to the diverse needs of all bereaved families".