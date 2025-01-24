County celebrant achieves top UK national qualification

By SUSAN HOMER
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 09:53 BST
Fabulous five achieve NOCN Level 4 Diploma!Fabulous five achieve NOCN Level 4 Diploma!
At Civil Ceremonies Ltd, we are thrilled to announce that five funeral celebrants have achieved the prestigious NOCN Level 4 Diploma in Advanced Practice Funeral Celebrancy.

From left to right - congratulations to: Rebecca Boothroyd from West Yorkshire, Sue Homer from Northamptonshire, Ashleigh Morginn Sendin from Suffolk, Ruth Jewell from Warwickshire and Rachel Bown from Wiltshire.

Sue said: "This qualification represents a significant milestone in my career, reflecting my dedication to creating unique, personal, and memorable ceremonies.

"The advanced training undertaken as part of this achievement, was assessed at Cranfield University at the end of November last year. This learning took over twelve months to complete involving hundred's of hours work to ensure a deeper understanding of ceremonial traditions, public speaking, and the ability to reach out to the diverse needs of all bereaved families".

