Countdown to The Lewis Foundation’s ‘Water Dash’ at Upton Country Park in Northampton

July will see the return of a family-friendly 5K fun run ‘Water Dash’ fundraiser featuring inflatable water slides, foam machines, and water ninjas, but pre-booking is a must.

The event has been organised by The Lewis Foundation - a charity which provides free gift packs to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands - and will take place on Saturday, 20th July at Upton Country Park, Northampton.

Families, children and adults can attempt a 5km inflatable obstacle course featuring such as inflatable obstacles, smoke tunnel and cargo nets, all while trying to dodge water ninjas on the course armed with supersoakers, with no time limits or expectations on distance.

“People need to be quick to book tickets so they don’t miss out,” said Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation.

“This is the third time we have run this event. It was so good last year. People have been keen to sign-up in advance and tickets are selling fast.

“We want to make this year’s Water Dash bigger and better than before and promise it will be totally different to any other event in the county. Adults and children are sure to have lots of fun together while raising money for us to provide even more gift and care packs.

“It’s very inclusive and suitable for ages five and above and all fitness levels, which means everyone can take part.”

Headline sponsor Dr Audrey Tang, director of Click Arts Foundation and business author, broadcaster, leadership coach and brand ambassador said: “It’s going to be another fantastic event so we jumped at the chance to be headline sponsor.

“The Lewis Foundation provides so much value to everyone they meet, whether it’s giving care packages to those in hospital and speaking to family members who need support, or the space and time they provide through their wellbeing cafes and pamper sessions for those with a diagnosis. The value they bring is immeasurable, and that is why we continue to support all that they do.”

The Water Dash will take place on the playing fields behind The Elgar Centre, High Street, Upton in Northampton at 1pm - 4pm on Saturday, July 20th.

Tickets are £10 for children (aged from five to 16), £20 for adults, and £45 for a family ticket. All ticket sales will go towards providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospitals across the Midlands.