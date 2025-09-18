Council’s One Stop Shop to welcome residents at One Angel Square from 25 September

One Stop Shop entrance

From Thursday 25 September, West Northamptonshire Council’s customer services One Stop Shop will officially open its doors at One Angel Square, Northampton, providing residents with a modern, welcoming place to access help and advice.

The move from the Guildhall marks a big step in bringing council services and local support partners together under one roof, making it quicker and easier for people to get what they need in one visit.

The new location is easily accessed via the St John’s Street entrance, just a short walk from the bus station and other town centre amenities.

Alongside West Northants Council teams like Housing Options, Wellbeing, and Adult Social Care, the new One Stop Shop will provide access, advice and signposting to a range of key local partners including Citizens Advice, Community Law Service, Jobcentre Plus, Migrant Help, NDAS, and Northampton Town FC Community Trust. Together, they’ll offer advice on a range of queries our residents may have including benefits support, legal support, domestic abuse help, health checks, EU Settlement Scheme support, and employability skills, all under one roof.

This change is part of the Council’s wider work to use public buildings more efficiently and improve the way services are delivered. The new One Stop Shop at One Angel Square will be offering a more accessible environment, with modern self-serve areas whilst offering joined-up support from council and community partners. The new space was designed to give customers a better experience, whether they're popping in to ask about council tax, looking for housing support, or speaking to someone about benefits, health, or general advice.

Councillor Andrew Last, Cabinet Member for HR, Corporate and Regulatory Services, said: “We’re excited to welcome residents to the new One Stop Shop from 25 September. This move is all about making life simpler, a place where you can come in, speak to the right people, and leave knowing you’ve had the help you need.

“By creating a more modern and accessible space, we’re not only improving the experience for residents but also using our buildings more efficiently so that we can keep investing in frontline services.”

Residents can still access many council services online 24/7, and drop-in sessions continue to run across West Northamptonshire for those who prefer local support. Details of all these options are available on the Council’s website.