Councillors inspired by visit to WEST Youth Zone

WNC HQ

Councillors committed to exploring fresh opportunities for improving youth support and activities across West Northamptonshire recently drew inspiration from the work of a national-based charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cross-party group of West Northamptonshire Council members recently visited the WEST London Youth Zone in Shepherd’s Bush to see how the facilities provide young people with an exciting and thriving place to visit with over 20+ activities to choose from.

The visit follows the recent approval at June’s Council of plans to develop a new youth strategy and build on services available for young people in the area. The visit offered valuable insight into how youth-focused spaces can empower and engage communities, as well as the shared ambitions among parties to build on support for young people in West Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WEST Youth Zone is staffed with dedicated youth workers and a range of activities, as well as hot meals all at an extremely discounted rate. Starting from the age of 8 years plus, the Youth Zone creates a safe, supportive and fun environment for young people, with tailored sessions for all age groups and interests.

Councillors and Officers in attendance of the visit received a tour of the Youth Zone, heard first hand from the young people the difference it makes, as well as how operationally it is run and what has made it so successful.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “We were absolutely thrilled to see first-hand the great work WEST Youth Zone is doing and the positive impact this is having on the hundreds of young people that use this space. It was inspiring to learn from such a positive initiative and how we can take away key points to consider our opportunities for our young people locally here in West Northants.

“It is always beneficial to see what is being done in other areas and to understand how they operate. Every area is so different and we definitely need to scope out the art of the possible within our local area, however it is encouraging to see this cross party support and to experience such a positive scheme.”

“A huge thank you to the WEST Youth Zone for allowing us have a look at the amazing space they have created and for hosting our visit.”