Councillor Paul Joyce becomes the 784th Mayor of Northampton

Councillor Paul Joyce became the 784th Mayor of Northampton during the annual Mayor Making Ceremony which took place on Monday 20th May, at the Guildhall. His wife Mylissa is the Mayoress.

During the ceremony, Northampton Town Council also appointed Cllr Jane Birch and her husband Toby as the Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s Consort and conducted its Annual Council Meeting.

Cllr Joyce has been a town councillor since the formation of Northampton Town Council in 2021 and represents the Eastfield ward. He is also a West Northamptonshire councillor for the Headlands ward and has been involved in the local community for many years, including roles as a Parent Governor and the Chair of Governors at Headlands Primary School and a member of the committee that established the Eastfield and Headlands Community Festival.

Cllr Joyce said: “I am so proud and honoured to be the 784th Mayor of Northampton and the Mayoress and I are very much looking forward to our Mayoral year.

“We can’t wait to get out and about to meet residents and visit the many community groups, organisations and businesses in our town, to hear about the amazing work they do and to support them any way we can.

“Our chosen charity for this year is the Northampton-based Lewis Foundation, who provide free gift packs to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands. Please join us in supporting Lorraine and Lee from the foundation, to raise as much as possible.”

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, added: "Words cannot express how excited we are that The Lewis Foundation has been chosen as the Northampton Mayor's charity for his term. This recognition means the world to us, as it will significantly boost awareness and impact our ability to provide free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospitals.

“These small gestures of comfort and happiness make a huge difference, and we are deeply grateful for this opportunity. We look forward to continuing our mission of bringing smiles and support to those going through challenging cancer treatment. Thank you to the Mayor for selecting us.”

Cllr Joyce works for the South Midlands Postal Branch and moved from London to Northampton in 1975. He recently celebrated 25 years of marriage to Mylissa, with whom he has three children. The family are passionate about environmental issues and are keen to work with local green organisations to raise awareness of climate change and sustainability during their mayoral term.

During the Mayor Making Ceremony, a word of gratitude was extended to the outgoing Mayor, Councillor Stephen Hibbert, who together with the Mayoress Liz Cox, attended 307 engagements and raised over £13,634 for his chosen charity, Spencer Contact. Local logistics company Goodwill Solutions also made a generous donation of £10,000 to the charity fund.

The first recorded Mayor of Northampton was William Tilly in 1215, but the origins of the role date back to 1189 when King Richard I granted a charter giving the town the right to annually elect a 'Reeve' who carried out management duties similar to those of a Sheriff.

